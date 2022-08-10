Blasts rocked a Russian military air base in occupied Crimea

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the explosions could have been caused by the detonation of aircraft ammunition. They also reported that the aviation equipment at the airfield was not damaged. But in the social networks Crimeans shared video and photo evidence to the contrary. Later, the head of the occupation administration of Crimea Sergei Aksenov reported one killed and six wounded as a result of the explosions at the airfield.At midnight, a state of emergency was imposed on the peninsula. And on social networks there was a video of traffic jams at the exit to the Crimean bridge. Tourists and locals are trying to leave Crimea. Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said on the air of the Russian opposition TV channel Dozhd that the reasons for the explosions could be anything from the usual unprofessionalism in the Russian army to the actions of guerrillas. More updates on the 168th day of the Russian war against Ukraine in our following report.