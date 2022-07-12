Navigation
Ukrainian forces strike ammunition depot in Russian-occupied Kherson

July 12, 2022
In our news wrap Tuesday, Ukraine's military said it destroyed a Russian ammunition depot in outside the occupied city of Kherson, the U.S. military killed the leader of the Islamic State group in Syria, Mexico's president calls for end to the status quo on the border, federal health officials urged new caution as omicron sub-variants spread rapidly, and Ada Limón is named the next poet laureate.

Ukraine war

Ukraine war

