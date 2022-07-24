Navigation
Ukrainian Armed Forces started advancing in the south and recapturing territories
July 24, 2022
Ukrainian servicemen have already started a counteroffensive in the Kherson region, Institute for the Study of War says. Vitaliy Kim, Head of the Mykolaiv regional military administration, also confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are successfully advancing towards the south and recapturing our territories. The Russian army has already lost nearly 40,000 soldiers during the five months of the war in Ukraine. However, they are continuing to shell the cities and towns. More updates on the 151st day of war – in our story.

