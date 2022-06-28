Navigation
Russian missile killed and wounded dozens in Kremenchuk shopping mall

June 28, 2022
Russia launched missiles towards the city of Kremechuk in the Poltava region. Missiles hit a shopping mall with over a thousand civilians inside. The whole building caught fire. Dozens of killed and wounded were taken out from the rubble. The number of casualties might still be growing. Rescue operation continues.

PutinWarCriminal russia Ukraine war

