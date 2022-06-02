Navigation
Home PutinWarCriminal Ukraine war Every person matters, this is the main thing that distinguishes us from the occupiers: Zelenskyy

Every person matters, this is the main thing that distinguishes us from the occupiers: Zelenskyy

Every person matters, this is the main thing that distinguishes us from the occupiers: Zelenskyy
June 02, 2022
Share To:
During the 98 days of the Russian invasion, 689 children suffered as a result of the occupiers' attacks. And these are only those we know about. We do not yet have all the information from the territory that is currently occupied. But from what is known today - 446 children were wounded, 243 children killed. 139 went missing. Eternal memory to everyone whose life was taken away by the Russian war against us, against Ukrainians, against Ukraine.

Share
Tags PutinWarCriminal Ukraine war

Excelsio Media

EXCELSIO Media, is an independent source of news and information.

View Profile
PutinWarCriminal Ukraine war

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Leave a comment. Thanks!