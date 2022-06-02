Every person matters, this is the main thing that distinguishes us from the occupiers: Zelenskyy

During the 98 days of the Russian invasion, 689 children suffered as a result of the occupiers' attacks. And these are only those we know about. We do not yet have all the information from the territory that is currently occupied. But from what is known today - 446 children were wounded, 243 children killed. 139 went missing. Eternal memory to everyone whose life was taken away by the Russian war against us, against Ukrainians, against Ukraine.