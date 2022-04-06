Today, Buckingham Palace is one of the most famous symbols of the British monarchy in existence, but the building we’re so familiar with now is a relatively recent addition. The property itself has belonged to the royal family for over 400 years, and at one time housed the monks of Westminster Abbey. With so many years of history, it isn’t hard to believe that Buckingham Palace has also been the site of a number of deaths. What is surprising, however, is that there haven’t actually been that many deaths. Here are the only deaths to happen in Buckingham Palace… at least, that we know of.