The 51st day of the war: 34 missile and artillery strikes on Kharkiv, 95% destroyed Mariupol

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy, supported by aircraft and artillery, continues its offensive in certain directions. The main efforts are focused on controlling the settlements of Popasna, Rubizhne, Severodonetsk, and Slovyansk. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that 95 percent of all buildings in Mariupol have already been destroyed. Russian occupiers launched 34 missile and artillery strikes on Kharkiv districts during the day. For the first time in the last 10 days, Sumy Region was also shelled. Some of the border settlements were hit with artillery and mortars.