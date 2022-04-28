Navigation
Home russia Ukraine war Russia loses at least one company daily

April 28, 2022
Russia loses at least one company daily, sometimes more, and is unable to carry out its plans - says Oleksiy Arestovych, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. He states that Russian troops had slowed down their offensive in the Zaporizhzhya direction. The Ukrainian soldiers also disrupt the occupiers’ plans to surround the defenders of Ukraine in the Joint Forces Operation area or to advance to the north of the Kherson region in the direction of Kryvyi Rih.

