Seven days into its invasion of Ukraine, Russia intensified its bombardment of cities amid mounting casualties and streams of refugees pouring out of the country. More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine, in the swiftest refugee exodus this century, the United Nations said Thursday, as Russian forces kept up their bombardment of the country’s second-biggest city, Kharkiv, and laid siege to two strategic seaports.
Week one: Tragedy and uncertainty haunt Ukraine
