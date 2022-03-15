Nearly a hundred children have died in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Canadian lawmakers on Tuesday, adding that the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol was left without means of communication and was nearly running out of food and water. Zelenskiy's address began and ended with standing ovations from Canadian lawmakers.
Nearly 100 children have died in Russia's invasion: Zelenskiy
Nearly 100 children have died in Russia's invasion: Zelenskiy
Post A Comment:
0 comments:
Leave a comment. Thanks!