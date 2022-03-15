Navigation
Nearly 100 children have died in Russia's invasion: Zelenskiy
March 15, 2022
Nearly a hundred children have died in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Canadian lawmakers on Tuesday, adding that the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol was left without means of communication and was nearly running out of food and water. Zelenskiy's address began and ended with standing ovations from Canadian lawmakers.

