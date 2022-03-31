Formula 1 will Race in Las Vegas from 2023

Formula 1 and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) are happy to announce that the Las Vegas Grand Prix will join the FIA Formula One World Championship from 2023.





The race will take place at night, on a Saturday in November, on the famous Las Vegas Strip with the track sweeping past some of the world’s most legendary landmarks, hotels and casinos. The incredible neon lights of Las Vegas will be the backdrop for Formula 1’s third race in the US and highlights the huge enthusiasm and excitement in the US for Formula 1 as the sport continues to grow its global fan base.





Formula 1 and Liberty Media will work together to promote the race in partnership with Live Nation Entertainment and the LVCVA, as well as Founding Partners Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts International, and Wynn Las Vegas and Presenting Partners MSG Sphere, Resorts World Las Vegas and The Venetian Resort.





The track design is 3.8 miles (6.12km) long from start to finish with top speeds estimated to be over 212 mph (342 km/h). There will be 50 race laps with three main straights and 14 corners, including a high-speed cornering sequence and a single chicane section.





On Wednesday 30th March, at 7:30 p.m. PDT, Liberty Media President and CEO, Greg Maffei and Formula 1 President and CEO, Stefano Domenicali were in Las Vegas for the official announcement of this deal and were joined by local stakeholders including Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, CEO and President of the LVCVA, Steve Hill and President and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment, Michael Rapino.



