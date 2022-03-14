A captive Russian conscript says that their country treats them like cannon fodder

Navigation
March 14, 2022
Vladislav was an alternative conscript from Russia, such regiments are not even in military service. Their task is to do some community work, not to serve in the army. But this does not stop the Russian government from sending these regiments to war with Ukraine. As the captive describes this process – their task was to act like cannon fodder, so other regiments could pass on with the aggression against Ukraine.

Tags Ukraine war
Ukraine war

