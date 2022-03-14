Vladislav was an alternative conscript from Russia, such regiments are not even in military service. Their task is to do some community work, not to serve in the army. But this does not stop the Russian government from sending these regiments to war with Ukraine. As the captive describes this process – their task was to act like cannon fodder, so other regiments could pass on with the aggression against Ukraine.
A captive Russian conscript says that their country treats them like cannon fodder
