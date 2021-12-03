Navigation
Parents of Michigan teen in school shooting face own manslaughter charges
December 03, 2021
Prosecutors on Friday charged the parents of a teenager accused of murdering four students at his Michigan high school with involuntary manslaughter, saying the couple appear to have bought him the weapon as a Christmas present and dismissed warning signs as late as the morning of the shooting that he might be planning the rampage.

