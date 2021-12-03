Prosecutors on Friday charged the parents of a teenager accused of murdering four students at his Michigan high school with involuntary manslaughter, saying the couple appear to have bought him the weapon as a Christmas present and dismissed warning signs as late as the morning of the shooting that he might be planning the rampage.
Parents of Michigan teen in school shooting face own manslaughter charges
Parents of Michigan teen in school shooting face own manslaughter charges
Post A Comment:
0 comments:
Leave a comment. Thanks!