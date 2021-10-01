November 22, 1963 will forever be held as one of the most significant dates in American history. On that day in Dallas, Texas, President John F. Kennedy was shot and killed while riding in a motorcade with his wife Jackie, Texas Governor John Connally, and Connally's wife Nellie. The man responsible for the assassination was a former marine named Lee Harvey Oswald.Over the years, various theories have come out regarding JFK’s assassination. From the CIA to the mafia, or even Kennedy’s own VP, Lyndon B. Johnson, countless people have been thought to be involved. But in 2016, one name was thrown into the pile that may be the wildest yet. This is the bizarre JFK assassination theory that Trump believes.