US Supreme Court refuses to block Texas abortion law

The US Supreme Court has refused to block a new law in Texas that bans abortions for most women. The so-called Heartbeat Act bans terminations after the detection of what anti-abortion campaigners call a foetal heartbeat - a point when many women do not know they are pregnant.The law came into effect on Wednesday. Rights groups then asked for an injunction to prevent its enforcement. In a late night vote, Justices ruled 5-4 against granting the injunction. In an unsigned explanation, the court's majority said their decision was "not based on any conclusion about the constitutionality of Texas's law", and said legal challenges could still proceed.