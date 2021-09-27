R. Kelly found guilty of racketeering, immoral acts across state lines
R&B star R. Kelly found guilty of racketeering, immoral acts across state lines
A federal jury in New York found rhythm and blues star R. Kelly guilty of racketeering and crossing state lines for immoral acts. President Joe Biden defended giving booster shots for COVID-19 now that the Centers for Disease Control has approved Pfizer's third dose for certain groups. At least two-thirds of Britain's gas stations are out of fuel due to a shortage of truckers and panic buying.
Post A Comment:
0 comments:
Leave a comment. Thanks!