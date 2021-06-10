What really happens to your body during menopause

It's time to erase the shame and fear swirling around menopause and understand exactly what's going on inside your body. Dr. Jen Gunter walks through the biology of this perfectly normal transition and shares some of the best things you can do -- and not do -- to reduce the varied and irksome symptoms of menopause.Think you know how your body works? Think again! Dr. Jen Gunter is here to shake up everything you thought you knew -- from how much water you need to drink to how often you need to poop and everything in between. This TED original series will tell you the truth about what's *really* going on inside you.