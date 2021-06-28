President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with President Ivan Duque of Colombia

|Getty Images
The President reaffirmed the enduring partnership between the United States and Colombia, and pledged support for Colombia’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic by donating 2.5 million vaccines.
President Biden also voiced support for the rights of peaceful protestors, underscored that law enforcement must be held to the highest standards of accountability, and condemned wanton acts of violence and vandalism.
They discussed joint security cooperation, a holistic approach to combating the drug trade, the need to promote broad-based economic recovery from the pandemic, and the urgency of addressing the threat of climate change.
