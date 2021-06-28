President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with President Ivan Duque of Colombia

Getty Images





President Biden also voiced support for the rights of peaceful protestors, underscored that law enforcement must be held to the highest standards of accountability, and condemned wanton acts of violence and vandalism.





They discussed joint security cooperation, a holistic approach to combating the drug trade, the need to promote broad-based economic recovery from the pandemic, and the urgency of addressing the threat of climate change.







The President also shared his concern regarding the situation in Venezuela and its regional impact and underscored the importance of expanding international consensus in favor of comprehensive negotiations that lead to free and fair elections.

President Joseph R. Biden Jr. spoke today with President Ivan Duque of Colombia to express U.S. support following the attack on the Colombian presidential helicopter last Friday.The President reaffirmed the enduring partnership between the United States and Colombia, and pledged support for Colombia’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic by donating 2.5 million vaccines.