Corruption, cyberattacks and Ukraine among issues Biden promises to challenge Putin on
June 15, 2021 Excelsio Media
President Joe Biden's upcoming meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin could arguably be the highest profile event of Biden’s first overseas trip, with Biden expected to challenge Putin on his crackdown on critics and cybersecurity, among other issues. Nick Schifrin previews the meeting between the U.S. president and the man who has controlled power in Russia for more than twenty years.

joe biden United States Vladimir Putin

