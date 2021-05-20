Venezuelans fleeing to Colombia to avoid fighting

Navigation
May 20, 2021
Thousands of Venezuelans have fled their country in the past month. They are running away from intense armed clashes which involve Venezuela’s army and Colombia’s rebel groups. Refugees say they were pushed out of their homes by the military and describe human rights abuses, disappearances and home break-ins. A prominent Colombian guerrilla fighter, Jesus Santrich, was killed on Tuesday in Venezuelan territory as part of the ongoing conflict.

