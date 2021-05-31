"Beware the Ides of March!" It was over 2000 years ago that Julius Caesar was assassinated, but that duplicitous deed has resonated through time as one of the biggest turning points in world history. Even today, the exact nature of the murder of the consul of the Roman Republic is debated.Assassination wasn't exactly uncommon in Ancient Rome, and actually played a pretty big role in everyday political events, so why was the murder of Julius Caesar such a big deal? This is why the event of Caesar's death, and how it affected the Roman Empire, is still a big deal today. Here's the assassination of Julius Caesar explained.