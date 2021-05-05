Navigation
Bolsonaro faces criminal investigation, possible impeachment over COVID response in Brazil

Bolsonaro faces criminal investigation, possible impeachment over COVID response in Brazil
May 05, 2021
Brazil formalized a criminal investigation last week into President Jair Bolsonaro’s response to the pandemic. It could lead to his impeachment. The country just passed 400,000 total fatalities so far, with no significant slowdown in sight. With support from the Sloan Foundation, special correspondent Simon Ostrovsky and producer Charles Lyons bring us the first of two reports.

Tags Brazil covid-19
