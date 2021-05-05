Brazil formalized a criminal investigation last week into President Jair Bolsonaro’s response to the pandemic. It could lead to his impeachment. The country just passed 400,000 total fatalities so far, with no significant slowdown in sight. With support from the Sloan Foundation, special correspondent Simon Ostrovsky and producer Charles Lyons bring us the first of two reports.
Bolsonaro faces criminal investigation, possible impeachment over COVID response in Brazil
Bolsonaro faces criminal investigation, possible impeachment over COVID response in Brazil
Post A Comment:
0 comments:
Leave a comment. Thanks!