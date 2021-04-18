One of the planes performing in the warbird parade at Patrick Air Force Base in Brevard County, Fla. had a mechanical issue, forcing the pilot to bring the aircraft down on Saturday. The pilot was able to land in the ocean close to the shore on Cocoa Beach while beachgoers looked on. Rescue personnel responded immediately and neither the pilot nor anyone on the ground were injured.
Pilot safely lands plane in ocean near shore of crowded Cocoa Beach, Florida
Pilot safely lands plane in ocean near shore of crowded Cocoa Beach, Florida
Post A Comment:
0 comments:
Leave a comment. Thanks!