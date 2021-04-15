Netflix Will Have a New Home in Colombia

Ten years ago Colombia opened its doors to Netflix, a new way to enjoy the best series and movies directly in their homes.





A few years later we embarked on our first local production and quickly witnessed the incredible talent of the country and the opportunity to create Colombian stories, by Colombians. This led to series such as Siempre Bruja, Distrito Salvaje, Chichipatos, Frontera Verde and El Robo del Siglo; comedy specials such as those of Liss Pereira, Ricardo Quevedo, Antonio Sanint, Julian Arango and Alejandro Riaño and movies such as Lavaperros, but our story in Colombia is only starting.





Today we are excited to take the next step: a new home in Colombia. This year we will open our offices in Bogotá, which will allow us to be even closer to the creative community and our members, taking Colombian stories to millions of homes around the world so that they can discover the incredible potential, talent, landscapes and culture of this country.





Additionally, through 2022, we will have more than 30 new projects which include the already announced Ritmo Salvaje, Locombianos, Juanpis, Nada Es Igual, a comedy show starring Alejandra Azcárate, Goles en Contra, Pálpito, Perfil Falso, Diomedes and Chichipatos Season 2. These titles are part of our local content investment of more than 175 million dollars we’ve invested since 2014 through this year.





We are proud to be able to build a home for Netflix in Colombia and grateful to our members and incredible creative partners. To many more stories by and for Colombians!