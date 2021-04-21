How Brazil’s coronavirus response went from bad to absolute disaster

The coronavirus crisis in Brazil is going from bad to worse. Critics point to government mismanagement for the second highest COVID death toll in the world. Doctors Without Borders calls it a humanitarian catastrophe. It says authorities’ refusal to adopt evidence-based public health measures has sent far too many to an early grave. Last week Brazil accounted for over a quarter of global COVID-19 deaths. Unlike other countries the virus is killing many children. Some doctors blame an extreme immune response to the virus multi-system inflammatory syndrome.