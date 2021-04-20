EU gives go ahead to Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The EU's medical regulator has given a green light to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine despite a 'possible link' to rare blood clots. Last week, the company halted its European rollout after U.S. officials recommended putting the vaccine on hold after detecting six very rare blood clot cases among nearly 7 million people who had been vaccinated. The EMA says that the benefits outweigh the risks, but a warning should be added to vaccine labels.