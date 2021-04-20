Navigation
Home covid-19 European Union Johnson & Johnson vaccine EU gives go ahead to Johnson & Johnson vaccine

EU gives go ahead to Johnson & Johnson vaccine

EU gives go ahead to Johnson & Johnson vaccine
April 20, 2021
Share To:
The EU's medical regulator has given a green light to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine despite a 'possible link' to rare blood clots. Last week, the company halted its European rollout after U.S. officials recommended putting the vaccine on hold after detecting six very rare blood clot cases among nearly 7 million people who had been vaccinated. The EMA says that the benefits outweigh the risks, but a warning should be added to vaccine labels.
Share
Tags covid-19 European Union Johnson & Johnson vaccine
covid-19 European Union Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Subscribe Via Email

Get ever article right into your inbox. We will ensure your privacy and can be unsubscribed anytime.