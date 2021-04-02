An April Fool's Day prank in Belgium that quickly got out of hand. Police in Brussels stepped in to break up a party in a park that was flouting social distancing rules and other anti-pandemic measures. Europe - like much of the world - is currently going through a third wave of the pandemic which has prompted most governments to invoke restrictive rules for people to get together.
Belgian police break up April Fools Day 'party'
