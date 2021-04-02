Belgian police break up April Fools Day 'party'

Navigation
April 02, 2021
An April Fool's Day prank in Belgium that quickly got out of hand. Police in Brussels stepped in to break up a party in a park that was flouting social distancing rules and other anti-pandemic measures. Europe - like much of the world - is currently going through a third wave of the pandemic which has prompted most governments to invoke restrictive rules for people to get together.
