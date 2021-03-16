A growing number of European nations are suspending use of the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine, one of three on the continent, after reports of blood clots and other problems among a small number of people. AstraZeneca says these are isolated cases. Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, chair of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of California, San Francisco, joins William Brangham to discuss.
Why European nations are suspending use of the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine
