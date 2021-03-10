The first COVID-19 vaccines represent an incredible record-breaking achievement in vaccine development. Not only were the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines created in record time, they also harness a never-before-used technology: immunization through mRNA. But how do these vaccines protect us and how do they differ from other vaccines? These first mRNA vaccines may pave the way for faster, more efficient vaccine development in the future.
How do mRNA vaccines work?
How do mRNA vaccines work?
Post A Comment:
0 comments:
Leave a comment. Thanks!