Georgia criminal investigation into former President Trump reaches grand jury phase
March 08, 2021
A criminal investigation in Georgia is looking into former President Trump's alleged attempt to overturn the state's election results, and last week two grand juries convened in Fulton County, potentially giving prosecutors the opportunity to issue subpoenas for documents and witnesses. Atlanta Journal-Constitution Washington correspondent Tia Mitchell joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the next steps in the investigation.
