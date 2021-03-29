Boris Johnson urges “extreme caution” as England lockdown eased

The British Prime minister has urged extreme caution as England's lockdown begins to be lifted. Boris Johnson said he hoped this would be the last lockdown but the public must continue to obey the rules and the vaccines need to remain effective. After three months of lockdown, people in England can now visit family and friends outside their local area as long as they stay outdoors. Outdoor sports facilities like tennis courts can re-open but holidays abroad are still banned. More than half the adult population has now been vaccinated in the UK. But there's still concern about the impact of a third wave of infections across the EU.