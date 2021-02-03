Early data released on Monday suggest Black Americans and other non-white groups are getting vaccinated at a slower rate than white Americans, even though Blacks and Hispanics have been particularly hard hit by COVID-19 with a disproportionate number of deaths. We are replacing a previous video that incorrectly said white Americans accounted for 95% of nursing home residents.
Why are Black and Hispanic Americans lagging in COVID vaccinations: data
