Why are Black and Hispanic Americans lagging in COVID vaccinations: data

February 03, 2021
Early data released on Monday suggest Black Americans and other non-white groups are getting vaccinated at a slower rate than white Americans, even though Blacks and Hispanics have been particularly hard hit by COVID-19 with a disproportionate number of deaths. We are replacing a previous video that incorrectly said white Americans accounted for 95% of nursing home residents.
