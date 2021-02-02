Navigation
Navalny handed 3.5-year jail sentence as police detain supporters outside Moscow court

February 02, 2021
A Russian court sentenced Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to three and a half years in jail on Tuesday after ruling he had violated the terms of his parole, but said that his prison term would be shortened to two years and eight months for the time he had already served under house arrest.
