Emergency testing in parts of England for the new South African variant of the coronavirus is being stepped up after more cases were identified in Worcestershire, Bristol and South Gloucestershire.Urgent door-to-door mobile testing began recently after a number of cases were identified with no apparent connection to travel to South Africa.A new trial is said to show that the AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine is not effective against mild to moderate cases of the South African variant. The findings from a small study have not yet been confirmed.