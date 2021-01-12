Navigation
Home covid-19 pandemic What do the current mutations mean for the coronavirus pandemic?

What do the current mutations mean for the coronavirus pandemic?

What do the current mutations mean for the coronavirus pandemic?
January 12, 2021
Share To:
As it spreads, it's mutating, taking on new characteristics, that can make it harder to fight. New variants found in South Africa and the UK are more contageous - straining health services. Japan is trying to isolate a new variant from Brazil. There's no proof any of them are any deadlier, but the virus is constantly changing, and could eventually make vaccines less effective.
Share
Tags covid-19 pandemic
Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post
covid-19 pandemic

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Subscribe Via Email

Get ever article right into your inbox. We will ensure your privacy and can be unsubscribed anytime.