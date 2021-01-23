Thousands turn out across Russia to protest Navalny arrest

Russian police have made hundreds of arrests, as supporters of jailed opposition figure Alexei Navalny have taken to the streets in large protests nationwide. His wife, Yulia Navalnaya, has been detained after marching for his release at an anti-government protest in Moscow. On Instagram, Ms. Navalnaya posted a picture of herself in a police van -- apparently taken near the Kremlin. She was one of tens of thousands protesting perceived Kremlin corruption and the wrongful arrest of her husband. With chants of "Putin is a criminal" and "Freedom for Navalny" thousands of demonstrators are rallying throughout Russia.