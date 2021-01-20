"They look like idiots, but are they? Or are they people that were just incredibly manipulated?" DW's Washington Bureau Chief Ines Pohl interviews tech journalist Kara Swisher on the riot at the Capitol, social media's role in it and Donald Trump. Swisher has covered Silicon Valley and the major players that have made the industry as powerful as it is today, with big tech becoming a major influence in today's political world.
This is how social media can misinform the public
