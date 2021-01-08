Navigation
The internet's effect on baby boomers
January 08, 2021
Misinformation has spread like wildfire across the internet, and baby boomers are often the ones sharing fake articles meant to misinform and evoke reactions. Bonnie Kristian, a contributing editor for The Week who explored the phenomenon in "Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead," discussed what's driving it with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN.
