Study: More children hospitalized due to COVID-19
January 19, 2021
Studies show more children are going to the hospital to be treated for severe COVID-19 symptoms, and others aren't able to access mental health services they'd normally receive at school. Dr. Dyan Hes, founder of Gramercy Pediatrics in New York City, joins CBSN's Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss the impact of the pandemic and the COVID-19 vaccine trials that are testing the shot's effects on teenagers.
Tags covid-19 United States
