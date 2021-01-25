Mapping coronavirus vaccination progress and vaccine distribution

It's a fair bet we'll only beat the coronavirus, once most of the globe is immunized. Dozens of countries have started vaccinating their population against COVID-19, but hundreds are yet to begin. The slow and bumpy rollout will only allow the disease to continue circulating and delay hopes of eradication. New variants of COVID-19 could Also erase progress. Will the world get its act together fast enough?
