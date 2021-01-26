LEGO and Universal Music Group launch music video maker

The LEGO Group and Universal Music Group (UMG) have today announced LEGO® VIDIYO™, a playful and innovative music video maker experience designed to celebrate and expand children’s creativity and passion for music. LEGO VIDIYO is a brand-new way to play that helps children dream big by directing, producing, starring in, and sharing their own music videos, using tracks from across the globe, led by chart hits from UMG’s unrivalled artists.





LEGO VIDIYO is aimed at children aged 7 – 10, providing a safe universe where they can traverse the worlds of physical and digital play. The platform lets children experiment with play and music, a powerful combination that’s fundamental to their development, extending their ability to connect with other people emotionally and creatively.





Combining new technology with the LEGO System in Play, and music from many of the world’s leading artists covering multiple genres, LEGO VIDIYO provides a refreshing opportunity for children to express themselves creatively. By putting them in charge of their own music video productions, children can both discover music and harness their passion for it through an immersive, positive and safe social experience. As LEGO VIDIYO requires verified parental consent – along with anonymity – and external moderation of all content uploaded to the App feed, parents can be reassured their child is unleashing their creativity while staying safe online.





Accessed through a unique mashup of LEGO elements, minifigures, music, augmented reality and a vibrant new App, LEGO VIDIYO will be filled with endless combinations of editing options unlocked through new special effect ‘BeatBits’. Young creators can enjoy and experiment with their own individual styles and ways of bringing music videos to life. Here’s how it works:





Choose one of the many songs in the App from a broad variety of established artists – both contemporary chart toppers and instantly recognisable classics.





Create your band from a vibrant collection of new, physical minifigures, which can be customised and brought to life in different scales through AR technology in the VIDIYO App.





Line up special effects in the form of ‘BeatBits’ and place them on the scanning stage. BeatBits are decorated 2x2 square LEGO elements, which once scanned unlock digital effects that let you control everything from video and music styles to scene effects. Creators can see their vision realised by choosing anything from black and white bling effects, to confetti showers and even X-ray vision. They can also add audio effects such as DJ scratching, mouse voice or sax solo, as well as fun signature character moves and gimmicks, from breakdancing to surfing on a shark…





Set the stage. From parks to bedrooms and backyards to brick-built models, LEGO VIDIYO music videos can live anywhere. In just three seconds, your location is scanned and production countdown starts.





Hitting the selected BeatBits in the App, children then take creative control of their own music video production, triggering dance moves and audio/video effects in an amazing 60 second performance, which can be trimmed down to 5, 10, 15 or 20 second shareable clips.





Clips can then be uploaded to the App feed, but only once the content has passed moderation. Any content featuring personally-identifiable information, such as children starring in the video, will not be approved for App feed upload, but can be stored locally in-App, to be enjoyed in-person with friends or family members.





In blending these elements, children can experience LEGO play in a way never seen before. Using new AR technology, this will be the first-time children can play with minifigures in real-life scale and at a super-sized scale, in addition to the iconic minifigure scale. The App lets children style all of their band members, select names for their band, design album covers and much more!





New music, challenges, and inspirational content will be added regularly to the App to keep gameplay fresh and encourage children to continue developing their creative skills. The challenges are designed to help young creators transform their videos from simple performances to exciting and dynamic productions, while ensuring they take full advantage of the wide range of features LEGO VIDIYO has to offer through new unique BeatBits.





“We want to feed the imagination of the next generation of creatives, providing a new canvas for kids to creatively express themselves,” said Julia Goldin, Chief Marketing Officer, the LEGO Group. “Research shows over three quarters (79%*) of parents globally wish their children had more creative confidence, so we’re launching LEGO VIDYO to help make that happen. We know children are always chasing new ways to experiment creatively, and LEGO VIDIYO is here to help all kids with a passion for music unleash their creativity through LEGO building and music video production. We can’t wait to see what they come up with!”





Music and creative play are incredibly important in the lives of children, as revealed by research from both the LEGO Group and UMG:





- 89% of parents say music helps build creative skills, while 83% say it helps build confidence.*

- 94% of parents believe playing with LEGO bricks helps develop creativity, 91% say it improves problem-solving, and 89% say it builds confidence.*

- 74% of children​ aged 5-12 say music helps them connect with friends* with over half of children aged 6-10 confirming they listen to music every day.**

- 76% of both parents & children aged 5-12 believe music helps them express who they are​​.*

- 81% of parents say music brings families together and helps them bond with their kids.*​​

- 92% of parents and 95% of children aged 5-12 say LEGO play is fun for the whole family.*





By bringing LEGO play and the power of music together in a safe and social environment, LEGO VIDIYO pays respect to these trends, allowing children to flourish in their creative expression.





LEGO VIDIYO is the first collaboration between the LEGO Group and Universal Music Group, after the two companies announced their partnership in April 2020. As the global industry leader, UMG shapes culture around the world through the power of music. UMG brings both local and global superstars, along with an unrivalled catalogue of recorded music, covering all genres and languages, to LEGO VIDYO. The LEGO Group itself has worked to inspire and develop children through play since 1932. It brings to the partnership boundless experience in innovating and developing play for children and their families around the world, generation after generation.





Olivier Robert-Murphy, Executive Vice President, Universal Music Group and Brands added: “Through this innovative global partnership – with the power of music and play harnessed to support early development of creativity – children around the globe will be able to express themselves as they stage, direct, perform, and share their music videos. LEGO VIDIYO is a great way for millions of kids to discover new music and get closer to their favourite artists while learning and connecting through play.”





LEGO VIDIYO introduces a completely new and vibrant visual identity that sets it apart from all other LEGO franchises. It is a colourful lifestyle brand including an App experience, LEGO sets, and lifestyle products, which are being brought to life in partnership with Bravado, Universal Music Group’s industry-leading merchandise and brand management company.





The first LEGO VIDIYO products will be available in most countries around the world from March 1st.



