India aims to vaccinate 300 million against Covid by July
India aims to vaccinate 300 million against Covid by July
India's drug regulator has approved two coronavirus vaccines for emergency use, paving the way for a massive nation-wide inoculation program. One vaccine was developed by UK-based AstraZeneca and Oxford University, the other by local company Bhar-at Biotech. The decision comes a day after India conducted a trial run of its vaccination drive, testing cold-chain infrastructure, delivery systems and storage platforms. The government hopes to vaccinate some 300 million people by July.
Post A Comment:
0 comments:
Leave a comment. Thanks!