India aims to vaccinate 300 million against Covid by July

India's drug regulator has approved two coronavirus vaccines for emergency use, paving the way for a massive nation-wide inoculation program. One vaccine was developed by UK-based AstraZeneca and Oxford University, the other by local company Bhar-at Biotech.The decision comes a day after India conducted a trial run of its vaccination drive, testing cold-chain infrastructure, delivery systems and storage platforms. The government hopes to vaccinate some 300 million people by July.