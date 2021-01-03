Navigation
India aims to vaccinate 300 million against Covid by July
January 03, 2021
India's drug regulator has approved two coronavirus vaccines for emergency use, paving the way for a massive nation-wide inoculation program. One vaccine was developed by UK-based AstraZeneca and Oxford University, the other by local company Bhar-at Biotech. The decision comes a day after India conducted a trial run of its vaccination drive, testing cold-chain infrastructure, delivery systems and storage platforms. The government hopes to vaccinate some 300 million people by July.

