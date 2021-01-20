Navigation
Home China covid-19 news urgent World China could've avoided the coronavirus pandemic

China could've avoided the coronavirus pandemic

China could've avoided the coronavirus pandemic
January 20, 2021
Share To:
The head of an independent panel investigating the WHO’s response to the COVID 19 pandemic stated that the pandemic could have been avoided had China acted sooner. In a report made public on Monday former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf also pulled up the WHO for not having labelled the outbreak a health emergency and a pandemic earlier than it did.
Share
Tags China covid-19 news urgent World
Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post
China covid-19 news urgent World

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Subscribe Via Email

Get ever article right into your inbox. We will ensure your privacy and can be unsubscribed anytime.