The head of an independent panel investigating the WHO’s response to the COVID 19 pandemic stated that the pandemic could have been avoided had China acted sooner. In a report made public on Monday former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf also pulled up the WHO for not having labelled the outbreak a health emergency and a pandemic earlier than it did.
China could've avoided the coronavirus pandemic
China could've avoided the coronavirus pandemic
Post A Comment:
0 comments:
Leave a comment. Thanks!