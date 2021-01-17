California has one of the lowest inoculation rates

Navigation
January 17, 2021
California has one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, as the state struggles to contain the virus, which has been raging to new highs since the holidays. LA Times reporter Soumya Karlamangla joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss the vaccination process in the state and how LA is scrambling to treat patients as hospital beds fill up.
