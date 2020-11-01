Navigation
Slovakia moves to test entire population for coronavirus
November 01, 2020
While many countries are shutting down their economies as they face troubling increases in COVID 19 cases, Slovakia is trying something different. On Saturday, it started a nation-wide effort aiming to test its entire adult population. The authorities have warned the only alternative would be a total lockdown. This approach could reveal much about how the virus spreads - and how many hidden cases there may be. But it comes with its own set of challenges.
covid-19 Slovakia World

