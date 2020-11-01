While many countries are shutting down their economies as they face troubling increases in COVID 19 cases, Slovakia is trying something different. On Saturday, it started a nation-wide effort aiming to test its entire adult population. The authorities have warned the only alternative would be a total lockdown. This approach could reveal much about how the virus spreads - and how many hidden cases there may be. But it comes with its own set of challenges.
Slovakia moves to test entire population for coronavirus
