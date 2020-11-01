Dr. Fauci: be ready for a "painful winter"

Dr. Anthony Fauci gave a sobering assessment of the state of Covid-19 to roughly 2,000 virtually assembled community leaders, business executives, and elected officials in attendance at the Silicon Valley Leadership Group's Annual Forum. Dr. Fauci was interviewed by SVLG CEO Ahmad Thomas, himself the son of a retired nurse and husband of a doctor at Stanford. "Unless we do something to turn this around, we are going to have a very difficult, very painful winter," said Dr. Anthony Fauci.