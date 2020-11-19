Coronavirus in the US: What went wrong in the world’s largest economy?





Total cases in the US have passed 11 million. Over 250,000 have died. And a growing number of Americans are uninsured. So why is the US, an economic powerhouse, struggling more than any other country in the world? Is it the fault of outgoing-president Donald Trump? And can incoming-president Joe Biden clean up the mess?

Out of all the Coronavirus cases in the world one out of every five, are in the United States. Despite hard lessons in the spring and restrictions over the summer infections are rising steadily. New York City schools are closing today and students will be learning from home.