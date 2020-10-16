Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine not ready before Election Day

Navigation
October 16, 2020
Pfizer said on Friday it could file for U.S. authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with German partner BioNTech as early as late November, suggesting that it's possible a vaccine could be available in the United States this year, but that timeline makes it unlikely a vaccine will be available before the U.S. election as President Donald Trump has promised.
