France is on high alert after a suspected terrorist attack in the southern city of Nice. Police say a man armed with a knife killed three people and wounded several others at the Notre Dame basilica in the city center. The suspect is now in custody. President Emmanuel Macron has just arrived on the scene of the attack. Counter-terrorism officials have launched an investigation.
Knife attack in France's Nice leaves 3 dead and several wounded
