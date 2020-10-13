Amy Coney Barrett committed to ‘dispensing equal justice for all,’ she says



Barrett faced questions from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on the second of four days of scheduled testimony as part of the committee’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings. The Oct. 13 hearing gave senators an opportunity to ask Barrett about her record and approach to the law.





Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett spoke about why she accepted her nomination to the court despite the public scrutiny she and her family now face. “We knew that our lives would be combed over for any negative detail. We knew that our faith would be a caricature. We knew our family would be attacked. And so we had to decide whether those difficulties would be worth it,” Barrett said.She added that the benefit to joining the court is her commitment “to the rule of law and the role of the Supreme Court and dispensing equal justice for all.”